Prabhas Back In Action With Project K, Actor Films His Solo Portions In Hyderabad!

In the history of cinema, never has a South star crossed over to other markets with such ease, especially in the Hindi speaking belt - At a time where the Hindi film industry does not solely determine the popularity and stardom of an actor, the ahead elbowed out leading celebrity names to emerge the biggest and highest paid superstar in the country today.

After becoming a household name with the Bahubali franchise and hitting it out of the park with Saaho, the Pan India star has dived headfirst into the filming of Project K also starring superstar Deepika Padukone and cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan.

According to sources, "Prabhas will start filming his solo portions for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi during next week in Hyderabad through a week-long schedule."

Interestingly, Project K promises to push the boundaries of visual effects in India and give audiences a story that will leave them at the edge of their seats. Inside sources also reveal that the film will be one of Prabhas’ finest works as he’s back in action in full swing with a role tailor-made for his persona and stardom.

The Pan India star is going the extra mile and choosing versatile roles that showcase the full spectrum of his talent as a performer. Prabhas summons divinity with his role as Lord Ram in the mythological magnum opus, Adipurush, one of the most expensive films to be made in India and then takes on the high-octane action-thriller Salaar. He has also signed Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which marks his career’s 25th film.