Prabhas Chosen As Legal Heir By Uncle Krishnam Raju's Wife Shayamla Devi? Deets Inside

The year has been quite sorrowful for rebel star Prabhas. On both the professional and personal fronts, the actor has suffered two great losses. Prabhas' only release, Radhe Shyam, did disastrous business at the box-office. On the other hand, his uncle, popular Telugu actor Krishnam Raju, died, which was not only a great grief for the family but also for the entire film industry. Prabhas had gone through a tough phase after being beaten down by these shattering losses.

If reports are to be believed, late Krishnam Raju's wife, Shyamala Devi, took a significant decision relating to her property after Krishnam Raju's demise. Reportedly, Shyamala has signed a will that makes Prabhas the sole heir to her property. According to reports, Shyamala has also stated in her will that the actor will look after all the necessary expenditures and management for his sister's wedding.

Although fans have applauded Shyamala Dev's decision and believe that having Prabhas handle her will is correct, rumours have circulated that Shyamala's daughters, Sai Praseedha, Sai Pradeepthi, and Sai Prakeerthi, are dissatisfied with their mother's decision. It should be noted that these are just rumors, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, who was widely known as "the rebel star" by his fans, breathed his last on September 11 at the age of 83 due to Covid complications. In a career spanning five decades, Krishnam Raju has acted in over 180 films, and in the later half of his life, he has also pursued a career in politics along with acting. For the initiated, actor Prabhas is his nephew.

Speaking of Prabhas, the actor is all set for his next big release, Adipurush. The highly anticipated pan-India teaser that was released a few weeks ago has gotten the film into numerous controversies even before its final output. The film's teaser came under heavy criticism for its misrepresentation of the Ramayana and its characters, while, on the other hand, audiences slammed the makers for the film's low-quality VFX and inferior character looks.

Meanwhile, amid all this backlash, Adipurush's makers have announced a delay in its release of about 5 months. It is being reported that the makers will be reworking on improving the quality of the VFX and fixing other aspects of the film. Makers are said to spend a lot of money on the rework process. It has been learned that this refining task might surpass the film's budget, which can exceed Rs 550 crore. If these reports come true, then Adipurush would become the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Following the postponement of the earlier release date, which was set for January, it has now been shifted to June 16, 2023. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is touted as a modern-day adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama, while actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of the demon King Ravana. The other important starcast in the film include Kriti Sanon, Vatsal Sheth, Sunny Singh, and others.