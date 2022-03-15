Prabhas Fan Dies By Suicide After Radhe Shyam Receives Negative Reviews

In an appalling incident, a young fan of pan-India actor Prabhas identified as Muthala Ravi Teja, died by suicide at his residence in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. According to the latest reports, he was found hanging by a ceiling fan. Reportedly, he was disappointed over the negative reviews of Radhe Shyam and hence decided to end his life. As per a report in Tollywood.Net, Ravi Teja had watched the film on its release day. Following the screening, he was upset and had conveyed his disappointment to his mother and a close friend. The 24-year-old was a welder by profession.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the actual cause of his death.

Released on March 11, Radhe Shyam garnered mixed response from the audiences despite the immense hype around it. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also featured Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

The film follows Vikram Aditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his lady love Prerana (Pooja Hegde). Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film was also released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam (dubbed versions). Initially slated to release on July 30, 2021, the film was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

