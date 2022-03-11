    For Quick Alerts
      Prabhas Fans Heap Praises On His Latest Release Radhe Shyam

      After a really long wait, the movie buffs, especially millions of fans of Prabhas have been finally treated to his cinematic spectacle Radhe Shyam released in cinemas worldwide today.

      The multi-lingual featuring the pan-India star and Pooja Hegde sharing the screen space for the first time, was premiered yesterday in the USA, and ever since then, the social media is buzzing with amazingly positive reactions.

      For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

      Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and it's released in cinemas worldwide today.

      Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 16:22 [IST]
      X