Prabhas Fans Heap Praises On His Latest Release Radhe Shyam

After a really long wait, the movie buffs, especially millions of fans of Prabhas have been finally treated to his cinematic spectacle Radhe Shyam released in cinemas worldwide today.

The multi-lingual featuring the pan-India star and Pooja Hegde sharing the screen space for the first time, was premiered yesterday in the USA, and ever since then, the social media is buzzing with amazingly positive reactions.

If there was something called Poerty on Screen, it’s undoubtedly Radhe Shyam ♥️

What a direction! Visuals! And @MusicThaman Nee Ratha nuvve raskuntunnav anna♥️♥️@director_radhaa , TAKE A BOW 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 KILLED IT 💯 #RadheShyamReview #RadheShyamDay @justin_tunes you killed it ♥️ — Anirudh Peri (@anirudh_peri) March 11, 2022

#RadheShyam #RadheShyamReview 300 cr spent well. It will be huge hit in North than south. It isn’t typical mass masala movie. Know the movie genre before you go to theater. 100 times better than Saaho. Visual treat. — Karthik (@meet_tk) March 10, 2022

Just Now I completed Watching #RadheShyam Movie 👍



First Half: Excellent

2nd half: Good

Overall Movie Clean Hit for Darling #Prabhas #RadheShyamReview — RRR (@NTR_RC_RRRFans) March 11, 2022

#RadheShyam #RadheShyamReview #Prabhas𓃵



Happy tears😭😭🥳🥰😍



To see Prabhas in these roles is the biggest milestone for a true die hard fan.



Seeing him since Eeswar, always felt he is an underrated actor leaving his gigantic box office potential .



Justice has been done — Vintagevetakari (@Rebelrises) March 11, 2022

Holy fakkkk ! what a film!😲

Not just a film but a visual masterpiece. Had low expectations but, it surprises one and all. Bigger and better than Titanic!

Let me say it- #Prabhas𓃵 is the BEST TELUGU actor! Yeh film sirf Hindi m 300 karegi! 🔥🔥#RadheShyam#RadheShyamReview — hey hi 🙂 (@asliijp) March 11, 2022

For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and it's released in cinemas worldwide today.