Prabhas Says He Isn't Bothered About Wedding Queries; ‘I Understand That It Comes From A Place Of Concern’

Radhe Shyam, the post-pandemic release of Prabhas was indeed a disappointing affair. Released amid much hype and anticipation, the film, unfortunately, turned out to be a disastrous film. Cut to the present day, Prabhas fans are over Radhe Shyam's failure and are now looking forward to the release of Salaar's teaser, which will probably release in May. As Prashanth Neel's recently released film KGF 2 has become a huge hit, Salaar too is expected to weave magic at the theatres, when it finally releases. As fans wait for the release of Salaar's teaser, what has also caught the attention of netizens is Prabhas' response to his marriage query.

Recently during his interaction with India Today, Prabhas shared that queries about his big day don't bother him as he understands the concern. He was quoted as saying, "No, I don't get irritated when people ask about my marriage. I understand that it comes from a place of concern. It's quite natural and a normal question. If I were in their position, I would also be concerned."

Further, the 42-year-old star also quipped that he would announce his wedding when he is all set to go.

Though there have been rumours about Prabhas dating his co-star Anushka Shetty, the duo has remained tight-lipped quashing them saying that they are just good friends.

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, Om Raut's epic drama Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller Project K and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.