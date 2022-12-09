Prabhas Meets This Legendary Director On The Sets Of Nag Ashwin's ProjectK With Deepika Padukone!

Pan-India star Prabhas, who is fondly referred to as Darling by his fans, is currently taking part in the filming of his science fiction action drama referred to as Project K. The movie is the brainchild of National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin. The movie is being shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. The movie is a prestigious project for its makers as it was announced on the occasion of the Vyjayanthi Movies' 50 years in the film industry.

Prabhas & Singeetham Photo Credit: Twitter

The film stars an ensemble cast including legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, marking their Telugu debuts. Project K is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The movie hit the headlines of the entertainment news portals as the lead actor Prabhas was visited by a special guest on the sets. On December 9, as Prabhas was shooting for the film, he was met by none other than veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The 91-year-old director, who is a recipient of several National film awards, Nandi awards, Filmfare awards, and also Karnataka State Film Awards surprised the cast and crew of Project K. He dropped by at the sets and spent a good time with the director, the producers, and the actor. A picture of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Prabhas has been doing the rounds ever since.

The filming of Project K began in July 2021, with scenes of Amitabh Bachchan being shot. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone started filming their scenes in December 2021. Project K has the distinction of becoming the first Indian film to use the technology of a DIY Arri Alexa camera.

C Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies banner is producing the movie on an estimated budget of Rs 500 Crore. Dani Sanchez Lopez, who earlier worked with Nag Ashwin on the National Award-winning film Mahanati, is on board as the cinematographer of Project K. Mickey J Meyer is working on the film's background score and tunes.

Project K Photo Credit: Gallery

Prabhas is also shooting for KGF director Yash's Salaar. His pan-India film Adipurush under the direction of Om Raut is currently in the post-production phase. The VFX team of the film is working from scratch to make the output a bit more appealing to the viewers after the teaser received severe backlash. Prabhas is said to have okayed a movie with director Maruthi and it is to be seen when the official announcement will be made.