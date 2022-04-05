Prabhas To Undergo Major Knee Surgery, Might Take Break From Work
Post the failure of Radhe Shyam, its leading man Prabhas has left the country to undergo a long-pending knee surgery. According to reports, the surgery is said to be a major one, contrasting to what his team has been claiming. Reportedly, the Rebel Star will be taking a short hiatus from work owing to the same reason, and subsequently, the shooting of his highly awaited films including Salaar and Project K has also been halted for now. Apparently, he was injured on the sets of his 2019 film Saaho, however, he had delayed the surgery due to work commitments.
His treatment was further delayed owing to the pandemic. Well, ever since the news of his surgery has gone viral on social media, worried fans have been sending wishes and messages for his speedy recovery. A section of netizens are also dubious if the ongoing buzz has anything to do with reality, with many requesting Prabhas and his team to put out a statement to clear the air.
His film with Arjun Reddy director titled Spirit is yet to go on floors. The film marks Prabhas' 25th project and is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures.
Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film received negative response from the theatres. Starring Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree in the lead roles, the film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar was released on March 11.