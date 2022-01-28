Prabhas Wishes His Salaar Co-Star Shruti Haasan On Her Birthday, Calls The Diva His Entertaining Heroine!

The makers of Salaar on Friday (January 28) took to their social media handles to wish the film's leading lady Shruti Haasan on her birthday. Sharing a breathtaking character poster featuring the actress, the team wrote on Twitter, "To the epitome of beauty & elegance. Our #Aadya who always sets up the glam quotient high, one of the most multi-talented & versatile actress. We love you @shrutihaasan#HBDShrutiHaasan #Salaar." (sic)

In the upcoming actioner, the diva will be seen playing the character Aadya. Though nothing much has been revealed with regards to her role in the film, the poster has surely left fans and followers of Shruti intrigued and super thrilled. In the picture, she looks simple yet elegant as she dons a kurta.

Well on the special occasion, Salaar's leading man too took to his Instagram page to wish his co-star on her birthday with a very sweet message. Sharing her character poster, he wrote, "Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan , a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar" He also tagged the film's core team members in the caption of the post. Well, Shruti also thanked the Rebel Star for the birthday post, as she replied through the comment section, "Thank you so much universal darling !!!! Biggest hug."(sic)

Director Prashanth Neel also joined the bandwagon as he wished his film's leading lady through Twitter. "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets", he wrote on the microblogging site.

Well, movie aficionados are quite happy with the brand new poster of Salaar and are now looking forward to other updates of the action entertainer. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the Prabhas-starrer also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Eeaswari Rao.

The film is currently slated to release on April 14, 2022. Notably, there are reports that Salaar might get postponed to a new date, however, an official announcement confirming the same is awaited.