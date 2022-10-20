Prince First Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Latest Romantic Comedy By Anudeep KV Is A Routine Affair!
Sivakarthikeyan starrer Prince, written and directed by Jathirathnalu fame Anudeep KV is all set to hit the screens worldwide on October 21. The movie is the Telugu debut of Sivakarthikeyan and is made bilingual. SK, who was scoring back-to-back Rs 100 Crore hits is testing his luck with a direct Telugu film.
The story of Prince is about a teacher, played by Sivakarthikeyan, who falls in love with a British woman who works as an English teacher in the same school. The fun and frolic that ensues as the hero tries to woo the woman and the challenges they face to finally be married form the Prince.
According to the Overseas Censor Board member and self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu, the movie has nothing specific and is said to be a bottle of old wine in a new bottle. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Old wine in a new bottle = #Prince 🙄" (sic). He further wrote, "Just watched Prince Tamil Film and it is just boring."
The movie stars Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, Carl A Harte, and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles among others.
Narayan Das Narang, Suneil Narang, and P Ram Mohan Rao bankrolled the film and Suresh Productions distributed it. S Thaman composed the film's score and tunes.