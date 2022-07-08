    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad Dies At 86

      By
      |

      Famous Tollywood producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad passed away on July 7, 2022 due to prolonged illness. He was 86 and breathed his last yesterday as per his family members. Gorantla Rajendra Prasad's demise is indeed a big loss to the Telugu Film Industry.

      Producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad Dies At 86

      He had co-produced several films with late producer and Rana Daggubati's grandfather D Ramanaidu. He made his debut as a producer in 1963 with the film Ramudu Bheemudu. Gorantla Rajendra Prasad also founded Madhavi Pictures and produced many blockbuster films in the past.

      Some of his Tollywood films are Dorababu, Suputrudu, Kurukshetra, Player and so on. After his demise, several Tollywood celebs have been offering heartfelt condolences to the family.

      Gorantla Rajendra Prasad

      For the unversed, a day before yesterday, Telugu film editor Gowtham Raju passed away due to illness. His demise was also a big shock for the industry. Megastar Chiranjeevi helped Raju's family by donating Rs 2 Lakh to them. He assured the family that he would stand by them during their tough times.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 11:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 8, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X