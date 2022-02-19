Project K: Prabhas Completes First Shot With Amitabh Bachchan, Says It's A Dream Come True!

Rebel Star Prabhas has yet again made headlines and this time for another massive reason. The star recently completed his first shot of Project K with legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. To express his delight and share the big news with his fans, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of the senior actor from his classic film Deewar (1975).

In the caption, he wrote, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

Well hours later, Amitabh Bachchan who is an avid Twitter user, took to the microblogging site and praised the Rebel Star for his talent and humility. He tweeted, "T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !!"Well, fans and followers especially of Prabhas, can't contain their excitement. The loyal legion of fans have been trending relevant hashtags to celebrate the milestone moment of their idol. Many are also waiting for the film's update as it has already taken longer than expected.

The pan-India project also starring Deepika Padukone has been in the news ever since its maiden announcement. On the occasion of Guru Purnima last year, Prabhas had given a clap for the first shot featuring Bachchan. He had even shared a picture of the clapboard from the sets on IG captioning, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!... it now begins!! #ProjectK @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies."

Well, Deepika has already completed the first schedule of Project K helmed by Nag Ashwin. Made on a bigger canvas, the multi-lingual sci-fi film is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. Renowned production banner Vyjayanthi Movies is backing the upcoming film.