Project K: Suriya & Dulquer Salmaan To Make Powerful Appearances In Prabhas' Action Film!

Prabhas has been one busy pan-India star. He has been juggling shooting of his several upcoming films which include Nag Ashwin's prestigious Project K with an impeccable star cast and a mythological drama, Om Raut's Adipurush among others.

Tollywood buzz has it that actors Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya will be roped in for special cameo roles in Project K, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani among others in prominent roles. Both Deepika and Disha are making their Tollywood debut with this Nag Ashwin directorial.

According to several entertainment websites, Dulquer Salmaan, who worked in Vyjayanthi Movies' Sita Ramam and scored a hit, along with actor Suriya are in talks for powerful characters in the film, which will be on the sidelines of the film's protagonist's role.

Any official information about the same is, however, awaited. Project K is being made on a budget of Rs 500 Crore as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. The film is touted to be a stylish science fiction film and is being shot at a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City. The film is produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies banner marking their successful 50 years in industry as a production house. Dani Sanchez- Lopez is working as the cinematographer of Project K, marking his second collaboration with the director after national award winning Mahanati. Mickey J Meyer is the film's musician, who also worked on Mahanati with the director earlier.

The movie is tentatively scheduled for a grand worldwide release on October 18, 2023 or in January 2024. The movie will be made available in six languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, Kannada, and Malayalam.