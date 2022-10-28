Puri Jagannadh Lodges A Police Complaint Against Buyers Of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Over Threats!

The row between star director Puri Jagannath and the distributors of his recent pan-India movie Liger has hit a new low with the matter reaching the police in Hyderabad. The director has sought police protection as he fears an attack by distributors who allegedly threatened to stage a protest at his residence in Hyderabad, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

A few days ago, an audio record of Puri responding to a campaign by distributors went viral on social media, released by his fans. In the audio, Puri clarified that he doesn't owe money to any buyer but he decided to share the losses incurred by them in good spirits. "If they continue to threaten me and stage a protest, I shall not pay anything to those seen in the protest," Puri was heard saying in the audio.

In continuation to this, Puri had approached the police and complained against one of the distributors, Warangal Sreenu, who threatened to protest outside Puri's residence where his 86-year-old mother and family reside. He resorted to this step after his family was dragged into the issue. Puri Jagannadh has been living in Mumbai and his family in Hyderabad. In the interest of their security and safety, Puri was seen coming out about such issues, which is rather rare.

On the other hand, distributor Warangal Sreenu has been hitting the headlines for his involvement in staging protests at the houses of directors and producers of the respective films he had bought rights of. He was first known to the media after he tried to attack Koratala Siva's office and staged a protest there, over Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya's disaster. He then bought Liger and was also seen giving a positive statement about Liger, post its disastrous public response upon release.

According to the reports, Puri in his complaint mentioned that the distributors can file a civil case against him if he owes money to them instead of a warning and blackmailing him. He made it clear that he and the makers are willing to sort the issues out amicably and have settled for a mutual agreement with the buyers for a certain amount of money. "Many financiers and distributors owe me money from the days of Pokiri to Liger but I never went and asked them. Will the buyers unite and speak for me on my behalf if I bring those issues up?" questioned Puri, in the alleged audio clip.

Coming to Liger, the movie was one of the most anticipated releases of the year with Vijay Deverakonda making his grand Bollywood debut. Liger starred Ananya Panday in the female lead's role and is backed by Karan Johar. The movie was promoted on a large scale all over the country but the opening show itself fell flat for the mediocre direction, run-of-the-mill story, and poor filmmaking. Vijay Deverakonda was heavily trolled following his 'throw the attitude everywhere' behaviour during the film's promotions. He also faced severe backlash after taking part in Koffee With Karan Season 7 show for his uneasiness on the couch and poker face.