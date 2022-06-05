Ready To Roll! Puri Jagannadh’s Dream Project JGM First Schedule Begins!

Actress Pooja Hegde starts shooting for Puri Jagannadh's JGM. The first collaboration of actress Pooja Hegde and Superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The makers share a special video to mark this beginning.

Puri Jagannadh’s highly anticipated directorial, JGM, the pan India high octane action entertainer features superstar Vijay Deverakonda and joining the stellar cast is actress Pooja Hegde, the movie is set to release worldwide in cinemas on 3rd August 2023.

The makers commence with the first shoot schedule today along with actress Pooja Hegde who will be seen in an action-packed role in the movie. The film shoot schedule will be held across multiple international locations beginning first with Mumbai.

The big-ticket action entertainer will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, & Malayalam and will mark Pooja Hegde’s first collaboration with the superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

JGM is a Puri Connects & Srikara Studios Production. Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally. Written & Directed by Puri Jagannadh this action entertainer is set to release in cinemas on 3rd August 2023 Worldwide.