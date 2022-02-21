Puri Jagannadh To Helm An International Project!

Director Puri Jagannadh delivered a huge blockbuster with his last directorial and production venture iSmart Shankar. The director recently wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited pan India project Liger starring pan India star Vijay Deverakonda. This action drama is gearing up for release on August 25.

As announced by Puri himself, he will next be doing his dream project, Jana Gana Mana, under the home production banner of Puri Connects. Like Liger, Jana Gana Mana will also be a pan India project and he will be taking good time to complete and release this project. Interestingly, Puri will be making an International project, after Jana Gana Mana.

Although details of this project aren't disclosed for now, the international project will also be made under Puri Connects. Puri Jagannadh will produce all these movies, in association with Charmme Kaur.

Puri Jagannadh who has completed script works of these two projects will be spending his next years on them.