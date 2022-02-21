Puri Jagannadh To Helm An International Project!

Director
Puri
Jagannadh
delivered
a
huge
blockbuster
with
his
last
directorial
and
production
venture
iSmart
Shankar.
The
director
recently
wrapped
up
the
shoot
of
the
much-awaited
pan
India
project
Liger
starring
pan
India
star
Vijay
Deverakonda.
This
action
drama
is
gearing
up
for
release
on
August
25.
As
announced
by
Puri
himself,
he
will
next
be
doing
his
dream
project,
Jana
Gana
Mana,
under
the
home
production
banner
of
Puri
Connects.
Like
Liger,
Jana
Gana
Mana
will
also
be
a
pan
India
project
and
he
will
be
taking
good
time
to
complete
and
release
this
project.
Interestingly,
Puri
will
be
making
an
International
project,
after
Jana
Gana
Mana.
Although
details
of
this
project
aren't
disclosed
for
now,
the
international
project
will
also
be
made
under
Puri
Connects.
Puri
Jagannadh
will
produce
all
these
movies,
in
association
with
Charmme
Kaur.
Puri
Jagannadh
who
has
completed
script
works
of
these
two
projects
will
be
spending
his
next
years
on
them.