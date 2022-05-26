Pushpa 2: Director Sukumar's Remuneration For The Film Will Blow Your Mind!

The makers of Iconic Star Allu -Arjun starrer Pushpa are pumped, courtesy the roaring response Pushpa: The Rise received at the box office. The movie- which is helmed by Sukumar, is an effort of two plus years and intense hard work by the cast and crew.

Despite several obstacles the makers left no stone unturned to ensure that the first instalment of the film released on time. To be honest, the promotions for Pushpa: The Rise were not as expected since there was a time crunch. It was a tradition for Sukumar, Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad to attend promotional events together in order to bag a success. For Pushpa though, the jinx broke and yet the film became a huge blockbuster.

Pushpa 1's success in Bollywood is unprecedented and something the director nor the actor dreamt of. When the film garnered several accolades for the performances and the direction, the actor -director duo was thrilled. While it is normal for an actor or actress to demand hefty paycheques after a successful film, this time though the director is also in news for the same.

For Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar was paid a remuneration of Rs 18 Crore and for its sequel, the director is most likely taking home a sum of whopping Rs 40 Crore, according to a leading entertainment website.

With this sum as his remuneration, Sukumar has joined the list of very few highest-paid directors that Indian cinema has.

Now, director Sukumar is prepping his team to go on to the sets to start shooting for the sequel- Pushpa 2. The film will likely go on floors from August and the team is bucked up.