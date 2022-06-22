Pushpa 2 Likely to Be Postponed Due To Incomplete Script Work; Allu Arjun To Commit To Boyapati Meanwhile?

Stylish
Star
Allu
Arjun
rose
to
international
fame
with
his
portrayal
of
a
coolie-turned-kingpin
of
the
red
sanders
smuggling
syndicate,
set
up
in
the
backdrop
of
Seshachalam
forests
in
Andhra
Pradesh,
in
Sukumar's
directorial
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
The
movie
was
released
amid
low-key
expectations
and
no-big
promotional
activity
owing
to
the
time
crunch
and
release
date
deadlines.
Even
so,
the
movie
was
a
massive
hit
across
India,
especially,
the
Hindi
version
of
the
film
surpassed
the
expectations
of
the
makers
of
the
film.
The
film,
which
was
shot
in
and
around
Andhra
Pradesh,
created
sensational
records
for
both
the
director
and
actor.
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
the
female
lead
in
the
film,
which
was
originally
planned
to
be
shot
in
two
parts.
The
director's
team
has
been
relentlessly
working
on
the
script
for
Pushpa:
The
Rule
post
the
success
of
the
first
installment.
However,
the
movie,
which
was
originally
supposed
to
go
on
floors
in
August
this
year,
is
supposedly
lagging
in
script
work.
The
team
is
still
working
on
the
script
and
is
trying
their
best
to
give
the
final
touches
to
it.
The
Tollywood
circle
is
buzzing
with
the
news
that
Allu
Arjun
might
join
hands
with
director
Boyapati
Srinu,
who
earlier
directed
the
actor
in
his
mass
hit
Sarainodu,
meanwhile.
Since
the
script
works
of
Pushpa
2
are
incomplete,
the
filming
may
take
a
while
to
begin.
If
the
rumour
mills
are
to
be
believed,
the
actor
will
team
up
with
Boyapati
for
a
film.
Fans
and
insiders
express
concern
over
the
buzz
that
could
die
around
Pushpa
2,
if
this
news
could
be
true.