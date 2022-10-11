Pushpa 2 Release Date Update: Allu Arjun Starrer Action Drama Likely To Release For Sankranthi 2024!

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule AKA Pushpa 2 had an official puja ceremony recently in Hyderabad. The entire unit except the cast was present on the occasion. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors immediately after Dasara, according to the initial plans. However, the filming did not kick off as yet.

The Tollywood insiders have come up with a piece of new information about Pushpa 2. Since the shooting of the film is not yet on, the release date of the film will have an impact and get postponed. The makers have increased the limit of the budget, reworked the script, and made a detailed plan of schedules. However, now that the filming is yet to begin, there will likely be changes in the release schedule of the film, is what several entertainment websites reported, going by the insider buzz.

Earlier, the makers of the film decided to release Pushpa: The Rule in December of 2023 as they did for the film's first part. However, the latest update is that it might be pushed a bit further to January 2024.

Pushpa: The Rise has garnered a humongous craze for Stylish star Allu Arjun all over India and Rashmika Mandanna, who played Srivalli became the most popular celebrity of the year. The bubbly actress signed a slew of Bollywood films post the success of Pushpa.

At the recently held 67th Filmfare Awards South, Pushpa: The Rise walked away with several awards including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, and Best Male Singer among others.

The movie brought together the highly successful combination of Sukumar-Allu Arjun-Devi Sri Prasad once again. The movie also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The movie was made on a budget of about Rs 250 Crore by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners.