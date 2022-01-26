Pushpa Box Office: The Hindi Version Of The Allu Arjun Starrer To Cross 100-Crore Mark

Pushpa, the Allu Arjun starring commercial entertainer is continuing its dream run at the box office. The Sukumar directorial, which marked Allu Arjun's first pan-Indian release, had emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2022. As per the reports, the Pushpa Hindi version is now all set to cross the prestigious 100-Crore mark at the Worldwide box office.

If the reports are to be believed, the Pushpa Hindi version is continuing its box office rampage even in its sixth week of release and has made a total collection of Rs. 94.30 Crore. In that case, the Hindi version will soon surpass the Ranveer Singh film 83 at the worldwide box office, by entering the 100-Crore club first.

"Pushpa and 83 are in a race to reach 100 Crore net in Hindi, and it remains to be seen which film gets there first. Even though the business of Pushpa is 5 Crore less at the moment, it will eventually go ahead of 83," stated a source, according to reports published by Box Office India.

"Pushpa Hindi version, which is now running in its sixth weekend is beating the all India business of 83 which is in its fifth week with collections from just one city. On Sunday (January 23, 2022), the Pushpa Hindi version collected around Rs. 30 Lakh net from Mumbai and its suburbs, which is more than the all India collections of 83 on the same day," the report further stated.

The commercial entertainer, which marked Allu Arjun's reunion with hitmaker Sukumar, after the great success of the Arya franchise. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead in the movie, which is simultaneously released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.