Pushpa Day 16 Box Office Collection: Sukumar-Allu Arjun’s Film Maintain Its Winning Streak!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is faring well at the box office. Not just Telugu, but its Hindi version too has been well received by the audiences. With its theatrical run worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 254 crore, while the share is Rs 142.01 crore. Speaking about its collection hunt in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film acquired a collection between Rs 30-60 lakh on day 16, Saturday.

The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 79.72 crore (Telugu region). Despite restrictions imposed at places and cinema halls operating with only 50% of seating capacity, nothing much seems to have impacted the rural entertainer. With Sunday still remaining and no major clash, the film collection is expected to increase. Notably, the postponement of RRR and other releases might now help Pushpa grow further.

Talking about the film's success one of the producers of Pushpa, Naveen Yerneni during his interaction with the Times of India said he is confident that his team will make a hattrick with the film's sequel. He was quoted as saying, "This is our first association with Allu Arjun and we're delighted to have scored a blockbuster. This is our second blockbuster film with Sukumar after Rangasthalam and we're confident that we'll make it a hattrick with Puhpa: The Rise." On the other hand, another producer of the film, Ravi Shankar shared that it was heartening to see the film do well in other states and overseas.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj appearing in key roles. The Allu Arjun-starrer was released on December 17.