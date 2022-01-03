Pushpa Day 17 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer Achieves Break Even!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is on a winning streak. The film has completed 17 days of its theatrical run and is reigning supreme at the box office. The rural entertainer featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady has turned out to be the highest grosser of 2021. Pushpa is running houseful at most of the centres even on the 17th day of its theatrical release.

Its collection hunt in the north region has also been phenomenal. On the other hand, the film has achieved break-even and is now expected to have a wider screening. For the uninitiated, break-even is a point where the profits of a business are equal to the costs.

Well, on day 17, the film collected Rs 2 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, making the total collection close to Rs 83.35 crore (share) and gross Rs 128.15 crore. The worldwide collection of Pushpa now stands at Rs 151.55 crore (Rs 277 crore gross). Notably, RRR's postponement might also help the film garner a great deal of attention, however, with restrictions imposed at places owing to the Omicron scare, one will have to wait and watch to see what awaits it.

Looking at the box office collection seems like moviegoers are nothing but impressed with his latest offering, which also released in languages like Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam apart from Telugu. The leading man has surely sealed the deal with his larger than life portrayal and excellent acting chops. The film follows Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of the illegal business.

Actors including Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj play key roles in the entertainer. Directed by Sukumar, the rural drama is bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

On a related note, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Venu Sriram's Icon and Koratala Siva's AA 21.