Pushpa Day 18 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Allu Arjun Starrer Has Collected So Far

Allu Arjun's Pushpa has been making quite a buzz on social media. Helmed by Sukumar, the rural entertainer released on December 17 and ever since the release of the film, it has been doing quite well at the box office. Its clash with Spider-Man: No Way Home and incredible performance at the theatres to later becoming 2021's biggest grosser has nothing but left fans and general audiences agape.

Well, Pushpa has now entered its fourth week, and with the release postponement of RRR, one of the biggest films, it would only benefit the Allu Arjun-starrer. After completing 18 days of its theatrical run, the film has collected Rs 43.58 crore and Rs 40.19 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. While in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the film has accumulated Rs 11.22 crore and Rs 10.43 crore respectively. The total worldwide collection of Pushpa now stands at Rs 155.64 crore. Well, with no major clash in the Telugu region apart from Nani-Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy, Pushpa will be able to make it big, until a biggie emerges in theatres.

Meanwhile, check out Pushpa's 18 Days Collection Report

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 43.58 crore

Telangana: Rs 40.19 crore

Karnataka: Rs 11.22 crore

Tamilnadu: Rs 10.43 crore

Kerala: Rs 5.22 crore

Hindi: Rs 29.80 crore

ROI: Rs 2.20 crore

OS: Rs 13 crore

Total WW: Rs 155.64 crore Share

The film's second instalment will go on floors in February this year. Talking about the ambitious project, the film's director Sukumar during his interaction with Pinkvilla expressed that he won't disappoint audiences with the second part, titled Pushpa: The Rule. He was quoted as saying, "Pushpa: The Rule is mainly about giving a conclusion, a closure to Pushpa's life. It's about the conflict between Pushpa and Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil). When I completed the entire script, I felt that Pushpa 2 has a very interesting drama. I promise, I won't disappoint and I hope the audience enjoys the sequel too."