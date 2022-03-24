Pushpa Enters Top 5 List Of Highest TRP Rating Tollywood Films, Surpasses Baahubali!

It's a hat-trick for Pushpa! After its successful theatrical and post-release OTT run, the rural drama recently had its world television premiere and guess what? The film acquired a great deal of attention from mini-screen audiences as well. Pushpa, with its television rating point (TRP) of 22.50, has now entered the list of Tollywood films with highest TRP ratings.

The Allu Arjun-starrer has surpassed films like DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham) and Baahubali: The Beginning. Having said that, the film failed to enter the top 4 positions and couldn't surpass films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Srimanthudu and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Currently, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is in the first spot with a TRP of 29.4. Well, going by the TRP rating of Pushpa, the film has clicked well with the mini-screen audiences, however, its OTT release might have impacted its mass TV viewership.

Take a look at the top 7 Tollywood films of all time with highest TRP ratings

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 29.4

Sarileru Neekevvaru: 23.4

Baahubali: The Conclusion: 22.7

Srimanthudu: 22.54

Pushpa The Rise: 22.50

DJ: 21.7

Baahubali: 21.54

Pushpa: The Rise had its world television premiere on Star Maa on March 13. Theatrically, the film was released in Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. On its release in theatres, the film received a thunderous response, however, the surprise element was the Hindi dubbed version's box office collection. The film garnered close to Rs 365 Crore from the worldwide box office.

After Pushpa's super success, Allu Arjun is prepping for its sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule, in which most of the cast members from the 2021 film will be retained.