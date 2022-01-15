Pushpa: Fans Go Gaga Over Allu Arjun’s Swag In The Rural Entertainer!

Seems like Allu Arjun's magic has spread all over the town with the release of Pushpa: The Rise. From songs to action scenes, the film has got everything the audience wanted for a long time. Even the pandemic is not able to stop the film to touch the high sky. Allu Arjun's stardom added more stars to the success of the film. Allu Arjun's Swag and characterization has made a place in the heart of the audience.

Fans went on to social media to express their love for the film.

#PushpaTheRiseOnPrime

SouthIndian in me had to watch a Pongal release. So watched #PushpaOnPrime Tamil. Amazing star cast& performances. #AlluArjun swag 😍🥰 action+entertnmnt+music&dance complete package. Felt like I was watching a blockbuster 80s film.https://t.co/sO1ia3MfVx — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) January 14, 2022

Just saw #PushpaOnPrime and became a big fan of @alluarjun . What a fantastic performance. Congratulations to the whole team.@PushpaMovie — Chandan Kumar (@Imchandankr) January 14, 2022

@alluarjun great actor!!!! loved the film what a acting. south movie known for action😍😍 wow pushparaj waiting for part 2 and yes you are Salman Khan of southindian films #pushpa #PushpaOnPrime #pushparaj #amazonprime #alluarjun #AlluArjunArmy #PushpaOnPrimeFromToday — Lexus sooni (@MRlegend115) January 15, 2022

It's Allu Arjun's charm that has kept the audience stuck to their seats. The dance moves by the actor are being copied by the youths all across the country. The film has bought a full packaged entertainment for the audience, and superstar Allu Arjun's acting is been appreciated by the masses.

Pushpa: The Rise is an Indian Telugu-language action drama film starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil And Rashmika Mandanna in the leads. The film is directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.