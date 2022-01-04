Pushpa Release Date And Time On Amazon Prime Video, Details Here

After its extraordinary theatrical run, Pushpa is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video. According to the latest grapevine, the rural entertainer will hit the popular streaming platform on January 7, 2022 (Friday). Though an official confirmation regarding the timing is awaited, reports suggest that the film will be out at 12 am. The Allu Arjun-starrer has already bowled over audiences with its theatrical run, and now with the steaming platform prepping for the big (release) day, the film is expected to weave magic on the platform as well.

Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar follows Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of the illegal business. The story displays the character's rise, his love story with Sri Valli (played by Rashmika Mandanna) and the arrival of his new arch enemy IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil). Notably, the film marks the Malayalam actor's debut in Tollywood.

The film hit the theatres on December 17 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Featuring Sunil, Dhananjay, Ajay Ghosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari in supporting roles, the film opened to a highly positive response and favourable reviews. Made on a budget between Rs 200-250 crore, the film is said to have grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide from all its versions by the end of the third weekend. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is distributed by E4 Entertainment, Sri Lakshmi Movies, Goldmines Telefilms, AA Films and Swagath Enterprises.

Talking about the film's technical team, Pushpa has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography carried out by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editing carried out by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben.

Meanwhile, the second instalment of Pushpa will go on floors in February this year.