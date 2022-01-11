Pushpa: OTT Release Date Of Hindi Dubbed Version Out!

After its dream run at the theatres worldwide, Allu Arjun's latest offering Pushpa is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions were released on January 7, 2022. Well now, looks like the fans are in for a treat as the rural entertainer's Hindi version is soon going to stream on the popular platform.

The Hindi dubbed version of the Allu Arjun-starrer will be out on January 14 (Friday), coinciding with the occasion of Sankranti.

Announcing the big news, Amazon Prime Video on their Twitter handle wrote, "The is going to burn brighter! Watch #PushpaOnPrime in Hindi, Jan 14." In the tweet, the platform also tagged the film's core team members including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar. Though the makers haven't shared the timing of the film's premiere, reports suggest that Pushpa's Hindi version will be out at 12 am (IST).

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil appear in key roles. Upon its release in theatres and on the streaming platform, the rural drama received accolades from fans and critics alike. Pushpa was highly praised for its gripping narrative and well-crafted storyline. The Icon Star's intense acting chops and fine mannerisms were also well-received by the audiences. Pushpa also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles.

Talking about the film's box office collection, the latest report suggests that the entertainer has already crossed Rs 325 crore mark with its worldwide theatrical run. Despite stiff contest with Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shyam Singha Roy and 83, the film was able to grab the attention of the audiences. Not just that, the COVID-19 scare also didn't impact the film's smooth running at the theatres. Pushpa was released on December 17 ahead of Christmas.