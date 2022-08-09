Pushpa Part 2 Shooting Update: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Starrer Sukumar's Film To Go On Floors Very Soon!

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, the film that ascended the Iconic star into a national celebrity is now in news again for its sequel. Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule will be a massive film in terms of production and reach, given the film's unprecedented success all over the country. The directorial venture of Sukumar is ready to kick start its production very soon.

According to the insider buzz, the second part of Pushpa will go on floors from the end of September this year. While the incessant rains have dampened the plans of the crew to go forward with the filming, the ban on shootings from August 1st by the Producers Guild also has become one reason for the unit's delay.

Rashmika Mandanna was cast as the film's female lead opposite Allu Arjun and the sequel will likely retain all the actors like Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagadeesh among others, with an addition of a new cast. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat has received a great response and the sequel will feature him in a much more elaborate one. In addition, rumours are rife that the team will rope in Vijay Sethupathi for another powerful role in the sequel.

The movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. The cinematography was handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and edited by Ruben and Karthika Srinivas. The soundtrack of Pushpa was scored by Devi Sri Prasad. In all likeliness, Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens in the year 2023.