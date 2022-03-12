Pushpa World Television Premiere Date And Time On Star Maa, Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to rule the TRP charts. The rural entertainer will soon have its world television premiere on Star Maa. The makers recently announced the details of the film's premiere through social media, according to which Pushpa will be made available on the popular channel on March 13 starting at 6 pm. Considering that the premiere is happening on a Sunday, a huge TRP rating is expected for the entertainer. If gets the wider attention of the mini-screen audiences, it might even break a few records so as to rule the charts like no one else.

Tagging the main cast and crew of the film including Allu Arjun, the makers wrote on Twitter, "#PushpaTheRise WORLD TELEVISION PREMIERE March 13th at 6 PM on @StarMaa." In the poster released featuring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, the maker mentioned the date and timing details that read, "World Television Premiere 13th March 6 pm only on Star Maa."

As of now, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab tops the Highest TRP Telugu Movies Of 2022 list with a rating of 19.12, followed by Uppena (18.50) and Krack (17.71). On the other hand, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is ruling the top position of the Highest TRP Rating Telugu Films Of All Time list with a record rating of 29.4 and is followed by Sarileru Neekevvaru (23.04) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (22.7).

Pushpa: The Rise was released Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. On its release in theatres, the film received a thunderous response, however, the surprise element was the Hindi dubbed version's box office collection. The film has garnered close to Rs 365 Crore from the worldwide box office.