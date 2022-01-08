Pushpa Worldwide Closing Collections: Allu Arjun Starrer Fails To Achieve Break Even In Telugu States

Allu Arjun's latest offering Pushpa started off its theatrical journey on a high note. Helmed by Sukumar, the rural entertainer follows a red sandalwood smuggler (Pushpa Raj, played by the leading man) who aims to become the kingpin of the illegal business. The film was released on December 17. Upon its massive release worldwide, the audiences were highly impressed and bowled over by the handsome hunk, all thanks to his transformation, mannerisms, intense acting stints and of course his Rayalseema accent. The film's crisp storyline, fine narration and brilliant performances of actors including Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna had also garnered a great deal of attention.

Well now, as Pushpa comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we take a look at its pre-release business and worldwide closing box office collection. The high octane action entertainer had accumulated Rs 101. 75 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with its pre-release business, while it collected Rs 9 crore and Rs 13 crore from Karnataka and overseas respectively. From Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the film acquired Rs 4 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively. The worldwide pre-release business of Pushpa amounted to Rs 131 crore. Speaking about the worldwide closing collection of the entertainer, the film could only fetch Rs 84.25 crore from the Telugu region (with Rs 131.20 crore gross), eventually failing to achieve a break-even. In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the film had a dream run as it raked in Rs 11.33 crore, Rs 10,53 crore and Rs 5.30 crore respectively. In Hindi too, the film was able to surpass its pre-release business as it collected Rs 34.05 crore in total. The total worldwide collection of the film now stands at Rs 161.92 crore, while the total gross is Rs 305.50 crore.

Take a look at Pushpa's worldwide closing collection report

Nizam: Rs 40.37 crore

Ceeded: Rs 14.89 crore

UA: Rs 7.98 crore

East: Rs 4.82 crore

West: Rs 3.92 crore

Guntur: Rs 5.03 crore

Krishna: Rs 4.17 crore

Nellore: Rs 3,07 crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 84.25 crore (Rs 131.30 crore gross)

Karnataka: 11.33 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 10,53 crore

Kerala: Rs 5.30 crore

Hindi: Rs 34. 05 crore

ROI: Rs 2.21 crore

OS: Rs 14.25 crore

Total WW: Rs 161.92 crore (Rs 305.50 crore gross)

Verdict: Superhit In Hindi And Other Regional Languages, Except For Telugu.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Harish Uthaman in key roles.