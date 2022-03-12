Radhe Shyam Day 2 Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Reigns Supreme

Prabhas' latest film Radhe Shyam is having a stupendous run at the theatres. Starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the film collected an impressive Rs 25.49 Crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 1. After a thunderous opening on Friday, the film made Rs 12 Crore (approx) on Saturday, evincing its might.

The total collection of Radhe Shyam now stands at Rs 37.49 Crore (share- approx). As only one day remains to complete its first-weekend run, analysts are predicting huge turnover for the film. Though the film was able to collect huge moolah in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is its primary market, it failed to garner attention in the rest of India regions, especially in Maharashtra, where Radhe Shyam was released in mass numbers. Also considering Prabhas' huge fan following in the state, the box office collection garnered so far is not really impressive.

Radhe Shyam Day Wise Collection (AP-TG)

Day 1: Rs 25.49 Crore

Day 2: Rs 12 Crore

Total: Rs 37.49 Crore (Share: Appox)

Talking about the pre-release business of Radhe Shyam, the film made Rs 200.5 Crore in total. Domestically, the theatrical rights were sold for a solid Rs 105.5 Crore. The thriller also did a massive business in rest of India and overseas where it acquired Rs 71 Crore and Rs 24 Crore respectively with its theatrical rights. Let us tell you that the film will have to fetch more than Rs 201 Crore at the box office so as to enter the profit zone.

Radhe Shyam released on March 11 in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the thriller has Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Jagapathi Babu playing important roles. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under their banners T-Series Films and UV Creations.