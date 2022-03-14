Radhe Shyam Day 4 Box Office Collection: Dull Monday For Prabhas Starrer

Mixed responses to Radhe Shyam have indeed affected its box office collection. The film was released on March 11 amid much fanfare but ended up being a product unimpressive and poorly executed. Even the fans were evidently devastated with the film, with many wondering why an actor like Prabhas had to choose such projects in the first place. Talking about its collection, the opening was so-so, and for a film starring Prabhas, the collection was not really up to the mark.

The romantic thriller collected Rs 25.49 Crore on its opening day. Even the weekend collection hunt, couldn't help the film from sinking as it only made Rs 12.32 Crore and Rs 10.58 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on days 2 and 3. The collection further declined on Monday, when the film made Rs 6 Crore from the Telugu states. At present, the total share collection of the film stands at Rs 54. 81 Crore. Notably, the film has been doing pretty well in regions like Nizam and Ceeded.

Here's Radhe Shyam's AP-TG Day Wise Break Down

Day 1: Rs 25.49 Crore

Day 2: Rs 12.32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10.58 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6 Crore

Total: Rs 54.81 Crore (Share: Appox)

Well, the promotional activities have also not benefited the film and seems like only luck can now save the sinking Radhe Shyam.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar appear in key roles. The film was made on a budget between Rs 300-350 Crore.

On a related note, Prabhas has a slew of projects lined up including Project K, Adipurush, Spirit and Salaar.