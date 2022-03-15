Radhe Shyam Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas' Film Witnesses A Steep Decline

After a disastrous Monday, Radhe Shyam had a lazy run at the theatres on Tuesday. On day 5, the film accumulated close to Rs 3 Crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, proving yet again that its collection is not going to spring up anytime soon. The collection hunt of the film has been terrible ever since it released.

Though the reason behind the plunging collection is not known, it has indeed surprised many, especially film analysts and fans of Prabhas. Even in its primary market Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has not been able to rake in the expected moolah. The film opened its account by collecting a share of Rs 25.49 Crore. Later, on days 2, 3 and 4, the film minted Rs 12.32 Crore, Rs 10.58 Crore and Rs 2.11 Crore from the Telugu states. The collection at various other circuits including north India, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu has also been unimpressive. Well, if it maintains the same pace, Radhe Shyam might soon turn out to be one of the biggest disasters at the box office.

Here's Radhe Shyam's AP-TG Daywise Break Down

Day 1: Rs 25.49 Crore

Day 2: Rs 12.32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10.58 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.11 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3 Crore

Total: Rs 53.5 Crore (Share: Approx)

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar are the supporting cast of the romantic thriller.