Radhe Shyam Day 6 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Film Has Earned So Far

Radhe Shyam, the latest release of Prabhas has indeed proved that just over-the-top hype is not enough to climb the ladder of success. The film has ended up being a disaster, and its box office collections are testimony for the same. The poorly written film has not impressed the audiences in any way. Though the romantic thriller was expected to break all the existing records with its collection figures, seems like things have gone the other way round.

Radhe Shyam collected Rs 25.49 Crore on its opening day at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Unlike other releases that go through a surge during the weekends, the Prabhas-starrer followed a contrasting trait. On Saturday and Sunday, the film made Rs 12.32 Crore and Rs 10.58 Crore respectively. On Monday, the thriller's collection numbers dipped terribly as it could only acquire Rs 2.11 Crore. On Tuesday, the film saw yet another decline as it made Rs 1.14 Crore from the Telugu states. Radhe Shyam will soon complete a week of its release and it is evident that there is no hope for recovery. On day 6, the film raked in close to Rs 1.5 Crore, making the total collection Rs 53.14 Crore (approx)

Radhe Shyam Day 5 Box Office Collection: Prabhas' Film Witnesses A Steep Decline

Prabhas Fan Dies By Suicide After Radhe Shyam Receives Negative Reviews

Here's Radhe Shyam's AP-TG Daywise Break Down

Day 1: Rs 25.49 Crore

Day 2: Rs 12.32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10.58 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.11 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.14 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.5 Crore

Total: Rs 53.14 Crore (Share: Approx)

Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas' maiden project to release after the pandemic. His previous film Saaho was released in 2019. Featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, his latest is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film has been made on a budget close to Rs 350 Crore.