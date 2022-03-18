    For Quick Alerts
      Radhe Shyam Day 7 Box Office Collection: Prabhas Starrer Rakes In Rs 32 Lakh On Thursday

      Radhe Shyam, headlined by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is going through a downward trend. The film collected Rs 25.49 Crore on its opening day, and since then, the entertainer has not been able to recover itself.

      Radhe Shyam

      On days 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, the film minted Rs 12.32 Crore, Rs 10.58 Crore, Rs 2.11 Crore, Rs 1.14 Crore and Rs 63 Lakh respectively from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Let us tell you that the film has completed 7 days of its theatrical run and on Thursday, the film made Rs 32 Lakh in the Telugu region. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 52.59 Crore while the total gross is Rs 82 Crore.

      Radhe Shyam Daywise Collection In Telugu States (AP-TG)

      Day 1: Rs 25.49 Crore
      Day 2: Rs12.32 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 10.58 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 2.11 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 1.14 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 63 Lakh
      Day 7: Rs 40 Lakh
      Total AP TG: Rs 52.67 Crore (Rs 82.95 Crore Gross)

      Notably, highest moolah was collected from the Nizam region (Rs 14 Lakh) followed by Ceeded and UA where the film made Rs 5 Lakh and 4 Lakh on day 7.

      Radhe Shyam's Day 7 AP-TG Collections

      Nizam: Rs 14 Lakh
      Ceeded: Rs 5 Lakh
      UA: Rs 4 Lakh
      East: Rs 3 Lakh
      West: Rs 2 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 2 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 1 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 1 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 0.32 Crore (Rs 0.50 Crore Gross)

      Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar appear in supporting roles. The period romantic drama marks Prabhas' maiden project to release after the pandemic. His previous film Saaho was released in 2019.

      Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
      X