Radhe Shyam First Review: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Win Hearts In This Technically Brilliant Film!

Radhe Shyam, the highly anticipated Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer is gearing up for its grand release on March 11, Friday. The project, which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar is touted to be a romantic drama. Recently, censor board member Umair Sandhu took to his official handles and penned his review of Radhe Shyam, to the much excitement of the audience.

"Done First Half of #RadheShyam ! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. #Prabhas𓃵 & #PoojaHegde chemistry is Electrifying 🔥 ! Mystery continues in #RadheShyam. What a unique subject ❤," reads Umari Sandhu's tweet. The first review has left both the Prabhas fans and the Telugu cinema audiences equally excited.



From the first review, it has been confirmed that Radhe Shyam is going to be a complete visual treat for the audiences. Expectations are riding high on the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde project, which reportedly revolves around a subject that is entirely new to the Telugu film industry. If things go at the same rate, Radhe Shyam is definitely going to emerge as one of the biggest successes of its leading Prabhas's acting career, as well as in the history of Telugu cinema.

As reported earlier, Radhe Shyam has already garnered the attention of cine-goers with its fantastic music score and highly intriguing trailers. Interestingly, the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film will have songs composed by Justin Prabhakaran. The Hindi version of the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer will have songs composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, and Manan Bhardwaj.

Radhe Shyam, which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is touted to be a romantic drama that is set in the 1970s of Europe. Prabhas is playing the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is famous for his predictions, in the movie. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, appears as Vikramaditya's love interest Prerna, who believes in the power of love.

Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. S Thaman has composed the original score for the Telugu version of Radhe Shyam. The movie, which is a pan-Indian project, is simultaneously releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Prabhas starrer is bankrolled by UV Creations and T Series.