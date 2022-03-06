Radhe Shyam First Review: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Win Hearts In This Technically Brilliant Film!

Radhe Shyam, the highly anticipated Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer is gearing up for its grand release on March 11, Friday. The project, which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar is touted to be a romantic drama. Recently, censor board member Umair Sandhu took to his official handles and penned his review of Radhe Shyam, to the much excitement of the audience.

"Done First Half of #RadheShyam ! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. #Prabhas𓃵 & #PoojaHegde chemistry is Electrifying 🔥 ! Mystery continues in #RadheShyam. What a unique subject ❤," reads Umari Sandhu's tweet. The first review has left both the Prabhas fans and the Telugu cinema audiences equally excited.

Check out the tweet here:

Done First Half of #RadheShyam ! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. #Prabhas𓃵 & #PoojaHegde chemistry is Electrifying 🔥 ! Mystery continues in #RadheShyam. What a unique subject ❤ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 4, 2022

From the first review, it has been confirmed that Radhe Shyam is going to be a complete visual treat for the audiences. Expectations are riding high on the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde project, which reportedly revolves around a subject that is entirely new to the Telugu film industry. If things go at the same rate, Radhe Shyam is definitely going to emerge as one of the biggest successes of its leading Prabhas's acting career, as well as in the history of Telugu cinema.