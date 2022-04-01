Radhe Shyam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In Hd Quality

Radhe Shyam, the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde-starrer which made it to the theatres on March 11 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film released on the popular OTT platform on April 1.

With its release, the film has also become the latest target of piracy. Radhe Shyam has been leaked online on various piracy-based infamous websites which might now impact it's smooth running on the streaming platform. On learning the news, a few vigilant fans of the star alerted others requesting everyone to watch the film the right way. Well, Radhe Shyam is not the first Telugu film to get leaked online. Earlier films like Bheemla Nayak, Pushpa, Akhanda, Bangarraju, Most Eligible Bachelor, Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy also fell prey to piracy a few hours after their release in theatres.

Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read If You Are Planning To Watch Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Film

After Baahubali, Prabhas And SS Rajamouli Are All Set To Come Back For Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under T-Series Films and UV Creations. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar in supporting roles.