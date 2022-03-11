Radhe Shyam: Here’s What Makes Prabhas Starrer The Most Profitable Film Even Before Its Release

With the news of theatres operating with 100 percent occupancy and producers announcing new release dates of big-ticket releases, the cash registers have already started ringing at the box office. The big-screen extravaganza Radhe Shyam starring pan-India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde that released in cinemas worldwide today promises to do that.

The huge anticipation, curiosity and buzz surrounding Radhe Shyam have certainly made it one of the most profitable ventures for the makers of the magnum opus, even before its grand release.

According to some industry sources, Radhe Shyam has fetched its makers a whopping amount before it hit the screens. Needless to say, the humongous craze among Prabhas' fans to witness their favourite star on screen has resulted into the movie-making huge money from its non-theatrical rights including satellite, digital and music.

Since Radhe Shyam is Prabhas' film that will see him portray the role of a palmist for the first time on screen, it is bound to be a profitable venture. Also, the multi-lingual releasing in different languages is also considered a profitable move, making it a pan-India film. Similarly, with two music albums catering to the Hindi audience and the South film industry are also an added bonus for the makers.

For the first time ever, Prabhas is seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top-notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie released today.