Radhe Shyam In Metaverse: Huge Traffic On The Internet Leads To Server Crash

Radhe Shyam's newly released trailer has been creating different stories of its success. The film has bought up a lot to offer the audience from a love story, action, drama to a never seen before Astro-thriller. It's the first time in the history of Indian Cinema that any movie has got such a reaction that has crashed the internet servers.

Radhe Shyam is one of its kind movie that has a stone of bringing something which is never seen before. Superstar Prabhas has already stolen the hearts of the audience. The sizzling chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has already set the mood of love.

Moreover, the audience's excitement is all ranging on a high note. Radhe Shyam made its grand entry by becoming the first movie to launch its trailer on the Metaverse. This is something never been experienced in India. The audience craze is just unbelievable. Ever since the makers have announced that the trailer will have its launch on the Metaverse it is trending first on Twitter. #RadheShyamOnMetaverse is the new voice echoing on the internet these days. A huge crowd of 2 lakh people has entered the Metaverse in just 3 minutes of its launch which led to the crash of the servers. The audience flooded their love in the comments section praising Prabhas and his never-dying spirit of bringing something unique every time.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam, a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11, 2022.