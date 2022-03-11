Radhe Shyam OTT Release Date And Time, Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Radhe Shyam is trending big time. Prabhas' most anticipated film released on March 11 and opened to a thunderous response. Ever since its release, netizens have been lauding the entertainer calling it unmissable.

Having said that, the film received negative reviews from a few popular critics, who also expressed their disappointment through social media. Sharing his one-word review, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#OneWordReview... #RadheShyam *#Hindi*: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: Interesting ideas don't necessarily translate into interesting films... #RadheShyam has it all, but it misfires in one major department: Poor writing... Doesn't meet the humongous expectations. #RadheShyamReview ."

#OneWordReview...#RadheShyam *#Hindi*: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐

Interesting ideas don’t necessarily translate into interesting films… #RadheShyam has it all, but it misfires in one major department: Poor writing… Doesn’t meet the humongous expectations. #RadheShyamReview pic.twitter.com/zVVOYumAol — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2022

The film is expected to do really well at the box office. Earlier, reports were rife about the film's less theatre count, but with the stupendous response coming its way, looks like more cinema halls will now open their doors for the latest release. Let us tell you that the film is having a theatrical clash with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Telugu- dubbed).

Well, amid all hustle and bustle what has caught the attention of netizens is Radhe Shyam's OTT release date and time details. According to reports, the film's streaming rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, the film will hit the popular OTT platform four weeks after it completes its run at the theatres. Having said that, there is also buzz that the romantic thriller will start streaming on the occasion of Ugadi, which falls on April 2.

Though an official confirmation regarding the date and timing is yet to be made by the makers, reports suggest that the Prabhas-starrer will be out at 12 am.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar as the supporting cast.