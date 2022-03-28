Radhe Shyam OTT Release Date And Time On Amazon Prime, Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Radhe Shyam is trending big time. Prabhas' most anticipated film was released on March 11 and opened to a thunderous response. Ever since its release, netizens have been lauding the entertainer calling it unmissable.

Having said that, the film received negative reviews from a few popular critics, who also expressed their disappointment through social media. Sharing his one-word review, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#OneWordReview... #RadheShyam *#Hindi*: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: Interesting ideas don't necessarily translate into interesting films... #RadheShyam has it all, but it misfires in one major department: Poor writing... Doesn't meet the humongous expectations. #RadheShyamReview ."

#OneWordReview...#RadheShyam *#Hindi*: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐

Interesting ideas don’t necessarily translate into interesting films… #RadheShyam has it all, but it misfires in one major department: Poor writing… Doesn’t meet the humongous expectations. #RadheShyamReview pic.twitter.com/zVVOYumAol — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2022

Let us tell you that the film had a theatrical clash with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Telugu- dubbed).

Well, amid all hustle and bustle what has caught the attention of netizens is Radhe Shyam's OTT release date and time details. Popular digital platform Amazon Prime Video confirmed the film's streaming details through Twitter on Monday and wrote, "Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1." Notably, the film is releasing ahead of Ugadi, which falls on April 2.

Earlier, reports were rife that the film will hit the popular OTT platform four weeks after it completes its run at the theatres. Though an official confirmation regarding the timing is yet to be made by the makers, reports suggest that the Prabhas-starrer will be out at 12 am.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar as the supporting cast.