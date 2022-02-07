Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' Film To Release In 10,000+ Screens Worldwide

A month to go and the movie buffs will witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screen. Prabhas' most awaited film Radhe Shyam is releasing on March 11. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film will mark Rebel Star's maiden project to release post pandemic. He was previously seen in the 2019 released film Saaho opposite Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor.

Well now, with the release date nearing, much is being speculated about Radhe Shyam. According to the latest reports, the makers are planning to release the romantic drama on as many as 10,000+ screens across the world. Considering Prabhas' popularity and recently released Tollywood film Pushpa's super success in north India, the team has reportedly decided to present the film on more than 4000+ screens. Going by the buzz, looks like the makers are indeed planning for the film's massive release worldwide, which subsequently might help it collect an impressive box office collection.

Radhe Shyam has also done a humongous business ahead of its release. As per reports, the film's non-theatrical rights, i.e. digital and satellite rights, have been sold for a total of Rs 250 Crore. The humongous deal is said to have become the second biggest in Indian cinema. As of now, RRR stands at number one spot with Rs 325 Crore for its post-release digital and satellite rights.

Also featuring Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan and Jayaram, Radhe Shyam will release in languages including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The romantic thriller is bankrolled by T-Series Films and UV Creations

On a related note, other than Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is also a part of Salaar, Adipurush, Spirit and Project K. As for Pooja, she has a slate of exciting projects like Acharya and Trivikram Srinivas' yet-to-be-titled film. She will also be featuring in Bollywood and Kollywood films Cirkus and Beast respectively.