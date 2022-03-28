Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Film To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From April 1

Prime
Video
today
announced
the
digital
release
of
Prabhas'
Radhe
Shyam.
Directed
by
Radha
Krishna
Kumar
and
produced
by
UV
Creations
and
T-Series,
the
romance
drama
also
stars
Pooja
Hegde,
Bhagyashree,
Sachin
Khedekar
and
Kunal
Roy
Kapur.
It
is
a
love
saga
of
two
individuals
who
are
poles
apart
in
their
approach
to
life,
where
Vikram
Aditya
(Prabhas)
follows
fate
and
destiny
and
falls
for
Prerna
(Pooja
Hegde)
who
immensely
believes
in
the
power
of
science.
Radhe
Shyam
will
be
available
to
stream
on
the
service
starting
April
1,
2022
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam
and
Kannada.
"Radhe
Shyam
is
a
story
that
echoes
perfectly
in
this
new
age
of
boundless
cinema,"
says
actor
Prabhas."
He
continues,
"Visionary
director
Radha
Krishna,
Pooja
Hegde
and
our
entire
team
has
put
in
all
heart
and
created
this
passionate
labour
of
love
for
everyone
to
enjoy.
I
am
very
delighted
to
bring
this
saga
closer
to
home
with
the
digital
release
and
hope
to
continue
receiving
all
the
adoration
from
audiences
worldwide."