Radhe Shyam Pre-Booking Report: Less Theatre Count Of The Film Might Impact Its Box Office Collection

Fans and followers of Rebel Star Prabhas are flabbergasted with the latest development. Radhe Shyam's theatre count has turned out to be a huge shocker for them. Apparently, the theatre counts of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are way lesser than other recent releases like Akhanda, Bheemla Nayak and Pushpa. According to reports, the Prabhas-starrer will be screening on nearly 860 theatres in the states.

For the unversed, Akhanda, Pushpa and Bheemla Nayak had theatre count of 925, 1150 and 1075 respectively (the figures mentioned are approximate), which is surprising. Though the reason behind fewer theatres for screening of Radhe Shyam is not known, the news surely has disappointed fans. Well, Nizam has recorded the most number of theatres followed by Ceeded and Uttar Andhra. Radhe Shyam will be releasing in more than 7000 theatres across the globe.

Take a look at Radhe Shyam's AP-TG theatre count

Nizam: 325

Ceeded: 190

UA: 78

East: 56

West: 45

Guntur: 60

Krishna: 60

Nellore: 42

AP-TG Total: 860+

Radhe Shyam WW Theatre Count

AP-TG: 860+

Karnataka: 185+

Tamil Nadu: 175+

Kerala: 150+

ROI: 2200+

OS: 3400+

Total WW: 7010 (Approx)

At the time of writing this article, the advance booking of Radhe Shyam crossed Rs 4 Crore mark in Hyderabad. Nizam has also recorded excellent advance booking while Andhra Pradesh's pre-bookings will open by evening owing to the revision in ticket fare hike.

With less theatre count in the state and impressive advance bookings, it remains to be seen how Radhe Shyam balances the two so as to emerge as a winner at the box office. As for now, the pre-release business of the thriller in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 105.5 Crore, and to enter the profit zone the film will have to fetch another Rs 106 Crore with its theatrical run in the state.

Radha Krishna Kumar has directed the film featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.