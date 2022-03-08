Radhe Shyam Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Here’s How Much Prabhas Starrer Should Collect For Break-Even

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is all over the news, all thanks to the team's incessant promotional activities ahead of the film's release. Fans of the Rebel Star who were highly disappointed with the delayed update announcements and release, must be quite happy seeing their idol making headlines each day now. Well now, they surely have got another reason to celebrate the star and his upcoming film, as we hear that the romantic thriller has done an exceptional pre-release business across the globe. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, the film's worldwide pre-release business figure now stands at Rs 200.5 Crore. Domestically, the theatrical rights were sold for a solid Rs 105.5 Crore. The Prabhas-starrer recorded huge business in the Nizam area where it garnered close to Rs 37 Crore. It did a massive business in rest of India and overseas where it acquired Rs 71 Crore and Rs 24 Crore respectively with its theatrical rights.

Here's The Worldwide Pre-Release Business Report Of Radhe Shyam

Nizam: Rs 37 Crore

Ceded: Rs 18 Crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 13 Crore

Guntur: Rs 10 Crore

East Godavari: Rs 8.8 Crore

West Godavari: Rs 7.5 Crore

Krishna: Rs 7.2 Crore

Nellore: Rs 4 Crore

AP-TS: Rs 105.5 Crore

Rest Of India: Rs 71 Crore

Overseas: Rs 24 Crore

Worldwide: Rs 200.5 Crore

Going by the pre-release business figures of Radhe Shyam, it will have to fetch more than Rs 201 Crore at the box office so as to enter the profit zone.

Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Reveals If She Is In Love!

Radhe Shyam: Makers Of Prabhas Starrer To Roll Out NFT Exclusive Collectibles?

Featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the film will hit the cinemas on March 11 in languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present the film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under T-Series Films and UV Creations, the romantic thriller also has Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj and Jagapathi Babu playing important roles.

Originally planned for a release on July 30 last year, Radhe Shyam was postponed due to the pandemic.