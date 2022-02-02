Radhe Shyam Release Date Out: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Drama To Hit The Cinemas On March 11!

It's raining updates in Tollywood. After RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Acharya and Bheemla Nayak's release date announcements, the next to jump on the bandwagon is Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's most anticipated film Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama will now be hitting the big screens on March 11 (Friday).

The makers shared a brand new poster of the film to announce the release date that read, "Witness The Biggest War Between Love & Destiny 11.03.2022 Worldwide In Theatres." In the poster unveiled, a vessel can be seen struggling to sail in stormy weather. UV Creations, one of the producers of the film captioned the poster on Twitter as, "Come fall in love from March 11th, 2022... Witness the biggest war between love & destiny #RadheShyamOnMarch11." The film will have a worldwide release in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Previously, the Prabhas-starrer was scheduled to release on January 14, however, it was postponed due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 and Omicron. Radhe Shyam was initially slated to hit the theatres on July 30, 2021. Well, the release postponement had left fans of the leading actors disappointed. With the new release date announcement, fans must be elated. To express their merriment netizens have been trending #RadheShyam on Twitter along with other hashtags like #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde since morning.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also features Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan and Jayaram in important roles. Backed under T-Series Films and UV Creations, Radhe Shyam has some really talented faces working behind the camera including music composers Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon, Amaal Mallik and Manan Bharadwaj, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.