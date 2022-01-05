Radhe Shyam Release Postponed, Makers Say ‘Your Love Will Help Us Rise Over These Tough Times Together’

It's confirmed! After RRR, the makers of Radhe Shyam have now decided to keep their film's release on hold owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed."

Along with the tweet, the team shared a statement re-confirming that the film will only release in theatres once the situation is under control. The statement read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days. But considering the growing cases of the Omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about Love vs Destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon."

Well, the statement has surely left many disappointed, with many expressing it with sad faces and broken heart emojis on the comment section of the post. Another section of social media users has also extended their immense support to the film and its team, stating that they will wait until things are under control.

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support.



We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponed pic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022

The other day, Radhe Shyam's director had tweeted, "Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam." Though the helmer didn't really share regarding the film's release postponement in the tweet, many had speculated that it would happen shortly.

Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 4, 2022

Radhe Shyam To Get Postponed? Here's What Director Radha Krishna Kumar Has To Say!

Radhe Shyam Trailer Launch Event Becomes The Talk Of The Town!

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the thriller is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi Pramod and Praseedha under T-Series Films and UV Creations. Initially planned for a release on July 30, 2021, Radhe Shyam was postponed due to the pandemic condition.