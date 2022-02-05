Radhe Shyam's Digital And Satellite Rights Of All Languages Sold For A Whopping Price?

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's highly awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam will be releasing in cinemas on March 11, 2022. Weeks after postponing its release, the makers took to their social media handles to announce the new date. On Wednesday (February 2), the team dropped an intriguing poster that read, "Witness The Biggest War Between Love & Destiny 11.03.2022 Worldwide In Theatres."

Well, with fans and followers of Rebel Star eagerly waiting for the massive release, what has also caught the attention of many is an amazing buzz about the upcoming biggie. If reports are anything to go by, Radhe Shyam has done a humongous business ahead of its release. Reportedly, the film's non-theatrical rights, i.e. Digital and Satellite rights, have been sold for Rs 250 Crore. The massive deal is said to have become the second biggest in Indian Cinema. For now, RRR stands at the number one spot with Rs 325 Crore for its post-release digital and satellite rights. Well, with the buzz going viral on social media, seems like the makers might soon announce their digital and satellite partners.

Radhe Shyam is written and helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Featuring an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan and Jayaram, the romantic drama is bankrolled by T-Series Films and UV Creations. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film will release in these two languages along with Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. With music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon, Amaal Mallik and Manan Bharadwaj, the Prabhas-starrer has editing and cinematography carried out by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Manoj Paramahamsa.

The film was previously slated to release on January 14.