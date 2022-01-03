Radhe Shyam To Get Postponed? Here’s What Director Radha Krishna Kumar Has To Say!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR's postponement has surely left Prabhas fans worried. Amid speculations about Radhe Shyam's postponement, the makers unveiled a brand new poster featuring the leading man and Pooja Hegde, re-confirming that the film will hit the cinema halls on January 14, as announced earlier.

The breathtaking poster was released on the occasion of New Year 2022 and was captioned as, "This New Year Witness the Biggest war between Love & Destiny from #RadheShyam #HappyNewYear2022."

With the Omicron scare still gripping the country, many are yet again predicting the film's postponement. Reportedly, the makers are having regular discussions in this regard and are contemplating if the film can be released on the earlier announced date. Well, during his recent interaction with E Times, the film's director Radha Krisha Kumar shared that the team has no plans yet to postpone the film. Reportedly, he further said, "if the situation worsens..', however, he trailed off in mid-sentence, which has now left many worried, especially fans of Prabhas. Well, the upcoming days are surely going to be crucial for all the well-wishers and fans, who are only waiting for a constructive outcome now.

Earlier publicist duo Vamsi-Shekar had also reconfirmed the film's release date requesting everyone to not believe in hearsay. Their tweet read, "As of now There is no change in the release plans of #RadheShyam. The #Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January. Don't believe any rumours. @UV_Creations."

As of now There is no change in the release plans of #RadheShyam. The #Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January.

Don't believe any rumours.@UV_Creations — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) January 3, 2022

Radhe Shyam's trailer was released recently and was well received by the audiences. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the romantic thriller is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Radhe Shyam, a UV Creations production, also stars an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.