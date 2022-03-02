Radhe Shyam Trailer Launch Highlights! Prabhas On Marriage To Pooja Hegde On Rebel Star; Things We Can’t Miss

After a long wait, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde finally launched their much-awaited film Radhe Shyam's trailer at the grand launch event in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. They were also accompanied by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam trailer is being loved by many people, especially Prabhas fans. Every scene of the trailer is looking beautiful as the musical love story is something we can't miss in the theatres on March 11, 2022. The film is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Radhe Shyam trailer launch event's highlights are out and we can't miss Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's amazing replies to the media questions. Let's have a look-

Prabhas On His Pan India Releases

At the trailer launch, Prabhas was asked about his upcoming pan India releases. He feels that it is going to be a revolution in India as makers are going to make Indian films in the next 5 years. He said, "We will be making the best films."

Prabhas On His Marriage Plans

Let us tell you, Prabhas is playing the role of palmist, who gives predictions about people's lives, death and love. When asked about his marriage plan, the actor said, "My prediction on love has always gone wrong and that's I have not got married."

Pooja Hegde Shares Lesser-Known Facts About Prabhas

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde said that he is a funny and jovial person with his close friends. Otherwise, the actor is like a shy person. Apart from that, Pooja also opened up about working with superstars such as Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas and others. She said, "I think it's.more about picking the right scripts. I keep working with superstars and right sangat will rub off on me someday."

Radhe Shyam Is Bigger Than Titanic, Says Resul Pookutty

Music composer of Radhe Shyam compared the film with Titanic. He said that the Prabhas-starrer is better than the Oscar-winning film. The composer said, "When I saw first cut, I felt the climax of Radhe Shyam is bigger than Titanic. It is more of La La Land version. But this is a love story coming from Indian cinema."